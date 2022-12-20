The Fort Smith RCMP have laid charges against Donovan Avery Desjarlais, 31, for assault and uttering threats. The Mounties believe he’s avoiding police contact and are requesting assistance from the public to locate him.

A warrant for the Desjarlais’ arrest has been issued for the following offences:

Two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault and one count of assault by choking.

Investigators are confident that Desjarlais is in the Fort Smith area and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Desjarlais is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, with short brown hair and scars across his forehead.

If you see him, do not approach and call the Fort Smith RCMP immediately at 867-872-1111.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or any other serious crime, please call the Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.