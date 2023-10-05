Inuvik RCMP are asking the public for any information on a man wanted for an alleged break and enter.

On Sept. 28, the Inuvik Regional Hospital was broken into and items were stolen.

Police have issued a warrant for 45-year-old Michael Clifford Rilling.

“RCMP are seeking Rilling in relation to a break and enter and theft from the Inuvik Regional Hospital that was reported on September 28th, 2023,” said NT RCMP media relations officer. Cpl. Matt Halstead. “A warrant for Rilling’s arrest was issued and RCMP believe that he is evading arrest.”

Rilling is described as being 6’2” tall and weighing 220 pounds.

The suspect is from Inuvik and police believe that he may be hiding in the community.

Anyone who has information about Rilling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.