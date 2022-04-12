Inuvik RCMP are seeking any information as to who may have stolen a substantial sum of cash from a Bingo Hall on April 9.

During a normally scheduled bingo at Ingamo Hall, someone pulled a fire alarm at 5:15 p.m. Inuvik Fire Department responded quickly and evacuated the building. After the department concluded it was a false alarm, occupants were allowed back in.

It was then discovered a significant amont of money from 50/50 ticket sales was missing from bingo sales room.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637, or by visiting nwtnutips.com to submit online.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

