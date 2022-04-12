Inuvik RCMP are seeking any information as to who may have stolen a substantial sum of cash from a Bingo Hall on April 9.

During a normally scheduled bingo at Ingamo Hall, someone pulled a fire alarm at 5:15 p.m. Inuvik Fire Department responded quickly and evacuated the building. After the department concluded it was a false alarm, occupants were allowed back in.

It was then discovered a significant amont of money from 50/50 ticket sales was missing from bingo sales room.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637, or by visiting nwtnutips.com to submit online.