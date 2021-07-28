Police are appealing to the public as they investigate a June 29 structure fire that took place in Fort Simpson.

RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in an email July 28 that the fire took place at about 7:30 a.m. on the day in question.

“Fort Simpson Fire Department attended and suppressed the fire,” she wrote. “No one was injured but the house sustained major damage.

“RCMP have followed all investigational avenues, however, at this time, investigators are unable to determine if there is a criminal element.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal for the NWT was also involved in the investigation.

“RCMP are requesting anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity the morning of June 29, or has any information in relation to the residential fire, to bring it forward to the RCMP at 695-1111,” York Condon wrote. “If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.”

The investigation is ongoing.