Iqaluit RCMP have confiscated 3,000 grams of cannabis, 450 grams of what is believed to be psilocybin — also known as magic mushrooms — and $1,600 in cash following an April 10 investigation.

The incident began around 7:45 p.m. when the police stopped a suspected impaired driver. A search of the vehicle revealed several large bags of cannabis and what appeared to be psilocybin.

Vincent Jeffrey, 33, has been charged with operation of motor vehicle while impaired; possession for the purpose of trafficking in a schedule III substance; possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

The accused is due to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on June 23, for his first appearance.

