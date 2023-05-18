Police seized close to 30 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of cannabis product, oxycodone pills and approximately $7,200 cash during a traffic stop in Fort Providence on Tuesday.

Oxycodone is a powerful painkiller that should only be available by prescription.

Three adults were arrested and released for court at a later date, according to the RCMP. Charges related to drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and charges under the Cannabis Act are anticipated.

The vehicle has also been seized, pending further investigation, the Mounties added.

“The prevalence of illicit drugs has had a devastating impact on the community of Fort Providence and our police officers are committed to conducting these proactive investigations to keep our communities safe,” said Cpl. Kevin Devoe, who’s in charge of Fort Providence RCMP Detachment.

The police encourage members of the public to provide information on trafficking of illicit substances by contacting the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.