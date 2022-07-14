Nunavut RCMP reported liquor seizures in Iqaluit, Cambridge Bay and Arviat taking place this week with large amounts of vodka and other spirits being seized.

The first of the seizures took place on July 11 when Arviat RCMP intercepted a shipment of alcohol from two individuals at the airport — a bottle of vodka, four bottles of rum, three boxes of wine, 17 cans of beer and three shooters were found.

Arviat RCMP reminded people that they live in a dry community, where possession of liquor is prohibited.

In Iqaluit on July 12, Christos Paulidis, 78, was charged with the unlawful sale of liquor. In total, police in Nunavut’s capital confiscated 211 bottles of vodka, four bottles of whisky, two bottles of scotch and an additional two bottles of liqueur.

Paulidis is expected to appear in court on Sept. 29.

On July 13, a 46-year-old Cambridge Bay man was charged with two counts of unlawful sale of liquor. The accused is set to appear in court on Sept. 13.

The police encourage Nunavummiut across the territory to report any suspicious activity by calling their local RCMP detachment or by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.