The Fort Providence RCMP received a complaint from a member of the public on Aug. 9 that a suspected drug dealer was hiding out at a property in the hamlet.

Officers attended the area and located and arrested the suspect. During the arrest, a large quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and more than 30 grams of suspected crack-cocaine were located.

A 21-year-old Ontario man, whose name was not publicly released, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Aug. 11.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 867-699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.