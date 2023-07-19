Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man in Behchoko, an incident they deemed “suspicious” on Tuesday.

The RCMP received a complaint of an unresponsive man lying in grassy area near a roadway in Behchoko around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers soon determined that the man had died and a preliminary investigation indicates that the individual was the victim of a homicide, according to the Mounties.

The police have not officially released the identity of the man in question.

“At this time, there have been no arrests in relation this incident,” the RCMP stated in a follow-up news release on Wednesday afternoon. “Members of the Major Crime Unit are continuing the investigation. Residents of Behchokp may continue to see an increased police presence in the community throughout the coming days.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.