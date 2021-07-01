Yellowknife RCMP have begun a criminal investigation into the July 1 fire at a Yellowknife church.

Due to the damage done to other religious buildings across the country, the RCMP is treating the fire as suspicious.

The RCMP and the Yellowknife Fire Division attended the Co-Cathedral of St. Patrick at the corner of 52 Avenue and 53 Street at approximately 12: 30 a.m. on July 1.

The fire was suppressed shortly thereafter and no on was injured though the building sustained minor damage, including one broken stain-glass window.

RCMP indicated that the investigation, conducted along side the office of the Fire Marshall, is still in its infancy and the cause of the fire is not yet known. They are asking the public to assist with any potential observation of activity preceding or following the 12:30 a.m. event.

Anyone with video footage in the area of 52nd St and 52nd Ave – including from vehicle dash cams, home security footage or any smart phone coverage – is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

Advertisement

“We are all aware of the tragedy of the residential school system, unfolding across our country,” Yellowknife RCMP Commander Insp Dyson Smith said in a statement, adding that, “This incident is concerning for our community in Yellowknife. We must be clear, acts of vandalism are criminal acts and those who endanger life and property will be held accountable by law.”

Approached on scene, Father Marek Pisarek declined to comment on the Canada Day emergency. He later told the Yellowknifer he would not be making any statements on the event.