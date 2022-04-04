Nunavut RCMP are warning that some people on Facebook have been posing as a dealership, pretending to sell all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

The police are urging Nunavummiut not to send money to anyone over Facebook without meeting the person first, or somehow confirming that a seller is legitimate.

The following approaches can be used to protect yourself from scams, according to the RCMP:

-Request the seller send a video of the machine running and make sure they include the vehicle’s serial number, or VIN. Then enter the VIN into the Carfax Canada website for a vehicle history — but be aware that using the Carfax service requires payment.

-Check the address on the invoice and ensure the machine is attached to a physical dealership

-If possible, check the vehicle in person

-Use a reputable payment option (such as Paypal), which can investigate fraud claims on your behalf. A reputable seller will welcome use of secure services.

-Do not allow anyone to pressure you in buying or sending more money without a background check

-When in doubt, walk away from the transaction and do not send money

Report any fraudulent activity to your local RCMP or make a report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website online.