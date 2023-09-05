As NWT residents pour over the territory’s border heading north to come home on Wednesday, the RCMP are advising that they will be stepping up their presence on highways.

Alberta RCMP and Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol will also be on the roads south of the border to ensure safety.

“Returning travellers can expect to see enhanced law enforcement presence on all major routes leading into the NWT, as well as on the highway system within the NWT border,” states an RCMP news release issued on Tuesday evening.

“We know everyone is incredibly anxious to return home. Our community has been through a lot over the past three weeks, and the last thing we want is to have a death or injury due to someone being impatient or reckless on the roadways,” said Cpl. Shean Kidd of “G” Division Traffic Services. “We encourage everyone to be patient, and to respect the rules of the road, and each other. We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Alberta for their assistance in ensuring our citizens return home safely.”