Long weekend traffic patrols are nothing new, no matter where you are in the country.

The NWT RCMP was doing just that between Oct. 6 and 9 for what it called Operation Impact. It was part of a national initiative run every year by other detachments, according to Cpl. Matt Halstead, media relations officer with the NWT RCMP.

The statistics published by the Mounties on Thursday afternoon reported the following:

• 631 vehicles and drivers were checked through traffic stops and check points;

• 56 check points were established throughout the territory for short periods, over the weekend;

• nine impaired drivers were located behind the wheel and face charges of impaired driving.

Halstead stated that officers also issued seven roadside suspensions for alcohol consumption; two roadside suspensions for drug use; 30 tickets for seatbelt infractions and; 15 other tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Impaired driving continues to be a significant issue in the Northwest Territories which consistently has some of the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada,” stated Halstead.

Halstead also included statistics from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada, which stated that on average, every day four Canadians are killed and 175 are injured in impaired driving related collisions.

If you suspect or know someone is driving impaired, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.