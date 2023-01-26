With government funding restored, the Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA) has resumed offering rebates for electric vehicle purchases.

Up to $5,000 is available through the AEA for new battery-only and plug-in hybrid EVs. When combined with federal government incentives, this means EV buyers can get up to $10,000 off the price of a new electric vehicle for base-models of $60,000 or less, before options and taxes are applied.

A rebate on 100 per cent of the purchase cost, up to a maximum of $500, is also available for level two charging stations for homes.

Rebates for the vehicles will become available in April in conjunction with AEA’s new fiscal year.

The rebates are available to anyone who has purchased an electric vehicle or a level two charging station for their home since April 1, 2022, as long as they live in a community that uses hydroelectricity: Yellowknife, Behchoko, Dettah, Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, K’atl’odeeche and Ndilo.

Applications must be submitted by March 7. Kevin Cull, communications coordinator for the AEA, said in a news release Thursday that rebates would still be available after March 7, but the AEA is “still working out the details of what the program will look like then.”

Late last year, the GNWT announced it had designated funds for the AEA to offer rebates on electric vehicles (EVs), electric bikes, and on-the-land vehicles, such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. However, AEA has not been offering rebates on EVs since mid-2022 after the GNWT failed to renew funding for the program at that time.

Mark Heyck, executive director of AEA, said he’s pleased to restart the rebate program.

“We’re happy that we can offer rebates on EVs and charging infrastructure again. Transportation is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the NWT, and adopting EV passenger vehicles is an excellent way to reduce those emissions.

“If we can make EVs a more attractive option for Northerners, we think that will benefit everyone in the long run.”

The GNWT funded the rebate program to support the objectives of the NWT’s 2030 Energy Strategy, and the territorial government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 10 per cent per capita.

The AEA is a not-for-profit society that provides energy efficiency, energy conservation, renewable energy programs and services to Northerners.