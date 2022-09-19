The race is officially on for city council.

The nomination deadline for candidates has come and gone and there will be 16 hopefuls looking to assume one of the eight seats up for grabs on election day, Oct. 17. They are:

-Garett Cochrane

-Ryan Fequet

-Rob Foote

-John Fredericks

-Ben Hendriksen

-Devon Hodder

-Beaton MacKenzie

-Mike Martin

-Cat McGurk

-Tom McLennan

-Stewart Pallard

-Steve Payne

-Rommel Silverio

-Dwayne Simmons

-Stacie Smith

-Rob Warburton

The deadline to submit a nomination was 3 p.m. Monday, but that list could change. Candidates may withdraw their nomination by Wednesday at 3 p.m., while the questioning of candidate eligibility runs until Thursday at 3 p.m.

Not seeking a return to office are incumbents Shauna Morgan, Niels Konge, Robin Williams, Cynthia Mufandaedza and Julian Morse.

One municipal race has already been decided: Rebecca Alty has been acclaimed as mayor and will serve another four-year term as the city’s top politician.

Both Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) and Yellowknife Catholic Schools (YCS) published its list of candidates on Monday afternoon and it appears there won’t be much of an election for either as it currently stands. Both boards have seven trustee positions open.

All seven candidates who put their name forward for YK1 —Barbara Bell, Terry Brookes, Tina Drew, Michelle Peters, Allan Shortt, Jason Snaggs and David Wasylciw —have been acclaimed. YCS, on the other hand, had just five individuals put their names forward as of the original deadline on Monday afternoon: Christine Lewandowski, Tina Schauerte, Steven Voytilla, Susan Waddell and Melanie Williams.

Because there is a shortage, the candidate deadline for YCS has been extended by one week to Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.