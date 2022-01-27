Organizers at NWT Recreation and Parks Association made the right move in changing the name of the annual territorial fitness event.

While there have been some cries of “cancel culture” on social media platforms about the change, considering the name Walk to Tuk was just over a decade old, it’s not as if some beloved tradition is being trampled on by overly-sensitive snowflakes. Previously known as the Mackenzie River Nordic Walking Challenge—which admittedly sounds about as exciting as watching paint dry—the Walk-to-Tuk moniker turned out to be a trigger for people aware of three boys who actually did try to travel to Tuktoyaktuk on foot to escape conditions at Stringer Hall in Inuvik. None of them made it and only one survived the trek.

It’s perfectly reasonable to assume organizers of the NWT Walking Challenge were completely unaware of this. Organizers say they were first made aware of the connection during 2021’s event and it was the first thing on the agenda when they met up in December.

Since then, the normally high-profile event has taken a very laid back approach to getting the word out, which is unfortunate because recreational walking and exercise is probably one of the best things we could be doing during the Covid-19 outbreak to both maintain our mental health and safe social distancing. However, it’s good of the organizers to try and be respectful and reflective this year.

As president Derek Squirrel wrote, the entire exercise is intended to be a effort of decolonization, helping empower individuals to take control of their own health and bodies after decades of oppression.

Now, having done the right thing, the next step is figuring out a new catchy name, as NWT Walking Challenge doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue very well. Perhaps a slight modification of the name – Walk to the Coast, Walk to the North Pole, Walk to better health, Walk to Spring—there are many possibilities that could fit in effectively.

Perhaps the best way to develop a new name—and help keep interest in the territory-wide new years resolution—would be to make it a public poll. A contest to pick the new name could be a unifying and encouraging activity for northerners to unite around, and would fit with the grassroots-intent of the activity.

Similarly, a logo design contest for the new branding could bring out a number of talented artists currently living and operating in the North and help them publicize their work.

But that will come with time. In the interim, it’s probably best to just remember that the NWT Walking Challenge is still underway at a website under the old name, and individuals and teams can still sign up to clock their mileage. As mentioned earlier, with ongoing lockdowns and group activities limited as the Covid-19 outbreak continues, exercise is an excellent tool for maintaining our mental health, and now that the sun is out for a reasonable amount of time getting a walk in to enjoy the scenery around the area is far more manageable. On top of this, the Inuvik Ski Club is opening soon, providing another avenue for Covid-19 safe athleticism.

I’m already 70 kilometres to the coast. Catch me if you can.