52 people have recovered from COVID-19 in connection with the N.J. Macpherson school outbreak and there are no new infections according to the the daily update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, May 18.

The total number of cases related to the outbreak has remained at 69 since May 17 and there are currently 17 active cases, deputy chief public health officer Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi said in the update.

A total of 3,365 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the Macpherson outbreak began on May 1;64 per cent and 86 per cent of cases occurring in people younger than 18 years of age.

The update on May 18 comes a day after almost all schools in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilo reopened following a two-week closure period.

N.J. Macpherson school is scheduled to open on May 19.