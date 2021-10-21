Residents in several NWT communities will be able to bring an expanded list of electronics and electrical products to their recycling depots over the next two years.

The expanded list — exceeding 500 items — contains products across seven broad categories: small appliances and lighting; audio visual; telecom devices; power and air tools; games, toys and music; lawn and garden; and solar panels.

The full list can be found here

This is applicable to Yellowknife, N’dilǫ, Dettah, Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Smith, Fort Providence and Norman Wells.

The Electronic and Electrical Products Recycling Pilot Project (E-Pilot) expands on the GNWT’s existing electronics recycling program, which has seen a total of 350 tonnes of electronics collected since it was launched in 2016.

“This expanded pilot program will mean preventing hazardous materials from contaminating our land and water, and keep resources out of our landfills,” said Environment and Natural Resources Minister Shane Thompson.

The GNWT will use the E-Pilot to work out logistics and assess the quantity of materials likely to be recycled annually, as well as the associated costs of handling, transporting and recycling them.

This information will be important to help design a self-sustaining program to best manage this expanded suite of products, according to the territorial government.