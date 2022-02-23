The Canadian Red Cross is looking for youth artists to contribute to a Nunavut wellness colouring book. The book is being developed in partnership with the Government of Nunavut’s department of education as well as the Embrace Life council.

Submissions are open to any youth artists ages 12 to 25 from Nunavut.

They are looking for art which shows the following:

– What helps you stay positive?

– What gives you hope?

– What represents strength to you?

– How do you stay motivated?

– How do you help others?

Successful selections will receive $250 per page. Deadline for applications is on March 15. Artists can upload their submissions to the Red Cross website under Nunavut News and Stories.