A long-awaited referendum on whether to authorize the City of Yellowknife to borrow $10 million will take place Nov. 23.

City councillors voted to advance the question to voters as required to do so when the amount will take more than one year to repay.

Those who are registered to vote with the city by Oct. 23 will receive a ballot in the mail ahead of the Nov. 23 referendum which asks:

“Do you approve the City of Yellowknife enacting By-law No. 5044 a By-law authorizing the City to acquire debt on the security of new debentures of which may be borrowed sums not exceeding $10,001,000 in total for the purpose of financing the cost of a new Aquatic Centre?”

If you agree the city should borrow the money to build the proposed Aquatic Centre, vote yes.

If you do not agree the city should borrow the money to build the proposed Aquatic Centre, vote no.

How to vote

To make sure to get a ballot in the mail, register to vote on the City of Yellowknife’s website by Oct. 23.

Completed ballots may be sent by pre-paid mail, dropped off at City Hall or one of two Voter Assistance sites on Nov. 23.

Those who don’t receive a ballot or need assistance to vote can visit a Voter Assistance site on Nov. 23 to cast their vote.

