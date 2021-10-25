Registration is now open for the 49th Annual Yellowknife Geoscience Forum, Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

This year’s conference is virtual due to Covid-19 concerns and is, according to the event’s website, “innovative.”

Participants will access the virtual conference through a dynamic-web app platform offering “technical and non-technical sessions” according to the forum’s website.

Organized by the joint efforts of the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment and the Northwest Territories Geological Survey

The conference offers a space for industry and community leaders to build partnerships that “encourage, assist and stimulate the prosperous, orderly, and environmentally-responsible development and growth of mining and mineral exploration in NWT and Nunavut.”

For more details and to register, visit nwtgeoscience.ca.