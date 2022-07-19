Vendors in Iqaluit will be able to register for tables at the city’s 2022 Summer in the Square events taking place on July 23 and 30.

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Iqaluit Square (beside NorthMart). Residents interested in selling their food, arts, crafts and other interested parties will be able to register at no cost, with Iqaluit Community Events sponsoring the registrations.

Iqalummiut can register online through Iqaluit Recreation or by contacting the recreation programmer at 867-979-5602.

There will be alternative dates provided in the case of inclement weather.