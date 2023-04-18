The Nunavut Legislative Assembly is mourning the passing of former MLA and deputy commissioner of Nunavut Rebekah Uqi Williams.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing this weekend of former member of the legislative assembly and deputy commissioner of Nunavut Rebekah Uqi Williams,” wrote Tony Akoak, Speaker of the House.

Williams represented the Quttiktuq riding during Nunavut’s first legislative assembly, from 2000, to 2004.

“Ms. Williams had a distinguished career of public service and made many significant contributions to her community and the territory as a whole. On behalf of all members of the legislative assembly, we extend our condolences to her family,” Akoak added.

The legislative assembly’s community flags for Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord and Resolute Bay have been placed at half-mast in honour of her passing.