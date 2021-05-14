In a letter to parents this week , Yk 1 Education District Superintendent Ed Lippert said that although the chief public health officer has allowed schools to open under public health restrictions on Monday, the JK to Grade 5 school will be closed a bit longer.

Lippert said he ultimtely wants to ensure that students and staff are as safe as possible in their return to class and that staff have the time to make the necessary preparations to get back to classroom learning.

“Operationally, we recognize the delay in test results may have an impact on staff availability and their ability to be prepared for in-person learning.”

Lippert explained those waiting to get back to class at N.J. Macpherson School would have to wait a while longer as “many staff and families await the results of their COVID-19 tests.”

The decision came following long discussions with Yk 1 school board members, the GNWT Department of Education, Culture and Employment and school staff, Lippert said.