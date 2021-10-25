Happy days for movie lovers as the Capitol Theatre has returned to operations.

The theatre will once again be up and running on Friday, Oct. 29, according to a post to its Facebook account.

According to recent updates from the theatre, to enter into the facility, patrons who are 12 years of age and older will be required to show proof of double-vaccination. As well, moviegoers who are at least 18 years old will have to also produce a piece of government-issued photo ID.

This includes those who are just stopping by to purchase snacks.

All patrons must wear masks and must wait in line to check in at the box office before proceeding anywhere else in the theatre.

For those looking to purchase tickets, all members of a group must be present beforehand to show proof of vaccination and ID to buy admission.

The Capitol also asks that individuals arrive a maximum of 30 minutes before the movie starts.

As well, washrooms are now limited to two patrons at a time.

“Although we appreciate that there are movies that you want to see, it will take some time to work through the backlog of old movies while balancing the new movies that are constantly being released. Please be patient!” the theatre posted online.

That said, it’s a good time to be a Bond fan in Yellowknife as the latest flick featuring the mythical super-spy starring Daniel Craig, No Time to Die, will be among one of the classics that would have been released earlier – 23 months ago, in fact – if not for the pandemic.

Joining it on the big screen Friday will be the latest in the Halloween franchise starring Jamie Curtis, Halloween Kills and a sequel to the cult hit that saw Tom Hardy transformed into a Marvel character from space in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.