Those living in cabins or homes along parts of Highway 3 have been advised to evacuate to Yellowknife or Behchoko for their own safety.

An alert notice was broadcast just after 10 p.m. Friday evening telling those living between kilometre 276 and kilometre 290 in the highway to evacuate to either the capital or to Behchoko as both of those communities have been deemed safe to travel to.

NWT Fire indicated that following a reconnaissance flight over the wildfire currently burning close to the highway, it is expected to reach the highway itself overnight. Sprinklers have been set up on all structures on that particular stretch of highway and they will be running all night to try and reduce the likelihood of any damage.

Highway 3 remains open as of 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, but NWT Fire indicated that heavy smoke and bad visibility could change things.

Those who are leaving have been advised to take an emergency kit and essential belongings only; follow directions from emergency officials; drive with caution; go to a safe place such a family member’s or friend’s home and; contact loved ones when it’s safe to do so.

This story will be updated with any new information.