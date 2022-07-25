(English to follow)

ᐱᖅᑯᓯᑐᖃᖅᑎᒍᑦ ᐅᓂᒃᑳᖅᑐᐊᖅ ᐅᓂᒃᑳᖅᑕᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᑰᒑᕐᔪᖕᒥ ᐃᓄᑐᖃᕐᒥ ᓕᕙᐃ ᐃᓪᓗᐃᑦᑐᕐᒥ ᐅᑎᖅᐸᓪᓕᐊᕗᖅ ᐆᒪᓂᖓᓂ ᑎᑭᑉᐸᓪᓕᐊᔪᒥ ᐅᖃᓕᒫᒐᓕᐊᒧᑦ ᑎᑎᕋᐅᔭᒐᖃᖅᖢᓂ ᑎᑎᕋᖅᑕᐅᔪᒃᓴᐅᑕᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᐃᓪᕼᐋᐱᑦ ᓯᐊᒻᒪᖅᑎᑦᑎᔨᐅᔪᓂ.

ᐊᕼᐊᕼᐃᐊ ᐃᓕᐊᕐᔪᒃ ᐅᓂᒃᑳᖅᐳᖅ ᑖᔅᓱᒥᖓ ᐅᖃᐅᓯᐅᔪᒥ, ᐊᖓᔪᖅᑳᖏᑦ ᑲᑉᐱᐊᓇᖅᑐᒥ ᐃᓄᐊᖅᑕᐅᓚᐅᖅᑐᓂ ᓄᑲᑉᐱᐊᖑᑎᓪᓗᒍ ᓱᓕ. ᐱᕈᐃᔭᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᐊᓈᓇᑦᑎᐊᖓᑕ, ᓴᑲᓪᓗᓂ ᓴᐳᔾᔨᓯᒪᓂᐅᔪᒥ ᐃᙱᐅᓯᐅᔪᒥ ᐊᕼᐊᕼᐃᐊᒥ ᐊᒻᒪ ᕿᒻᒥᖓᓂ ᓴᐳᔾᔨᓯᒪᓂᖓᓂ ᑕᐃᒃᑯᓂᖓᑦᑕᐃᓐᓇᖅ ᐊᑭᕋᕆᔭᖏᓐᓂ ᑐᖂᑦᑎᓚᐅᖅᑐᓂ ᐊᖓᔪᖅᑳᖏᓐᓂ.

ᑕᐃᒃᑯᐊ ᐊᑭᕋᖏᑦ ᕿᓕᕆᐊᕐᒪᑕ ᐊᕼᐊᕼᐃᐊᒥ, ᐊᑐᕆᐊᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᓴᐳᔾᔨᓯᒪᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐃᙱᐅᓯᖓᓂ, ᐊᔪᙱᓐᓂᖓᓂ ᐊᒻᒪ ᐆᒪᔪᓐᓇᕐᓂᖓᓂ.

ᑎᑎᕋᐅᔭᖅᓯᒪᔪᒥ ᐅᖃᓕᒫᒐᖅ ᑎᑎᕋᐅᔭᖅᑕᐅᓚᐅᖅᐳᖅ ᓇᐃᑦ ᐅᐃᔅᒧᑦ, ᐊᒥᐊᓕᑲᒥ ᐅᖃᓕᒫᒐᓕᐅᖅᑎᐅᔪᒥ ᐊᒻᒪ ᑎᑎᕋᐅᔭᖅᑎᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᑕᒃᓯᔅᒥ ᓄᓇᓕᒃ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔭᖅᐸᒃᑐᒥ ᑳᒥᒃᓯᓂ, ᑕᕐᕆᔭᓕᐊᓂ, ᓂᔾᔮᑎᑦᑎᓂᕐᒥ, ᓂᕕᙵᑕᓂ, ᒪᓕᒃᐸᓪᓕᐊᔪᓂ ᐊᒻᒪ ᐃᓱᒪᒋᔭᒥ ᑎᑎᕋᐅᔭᕐᓂᕐᒥ.

ᓕᕙᐃ ᐃᓪᓗᐃᑦᑐᖅ ᐃᓅᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᕗᖅ ᓄᓇᒥ ᑰᒑᕐᔫᑉ ᖃᓂᒋᔭᖓᓂ, ᐱᕈᖅᓴᓪᓗᓂ ᐃᒻᒥᓂᒃ ᐃᓚᖏᓪᓗ ᐊᐅᓪᓛᖅᖢᑎᒃ ᓄᓇᒥ ᐊᒻᒪ ᐊᑕᐅᓯᑦᑕᐃᓐᓇᕐᒦᑉᐸᓚᐅᙱᓚᑦ ᐊᑯᓂᐅᓗᐊᖅᑐᒥ. ᐃᓕᓐᓂᐊᖅᑎᑦᑎᓲᖑᒋᕗᖅ ᐱᖅᑯᑎᑐᖃᖅᑎᒍᑦ ᖃᐅᔨᒪᓂᐅᔪᒥ.

A traditional story told be Kugaaruk Elder Levi Illuitok is coming back to life in the form of an upcoming graphic novel set to be published by Inhabit Media.

Ahiahia the Orphan tells the story of the title character, whose parents were violently killed when he was still a boy. Then raised by his grandmother, she casts a protection chant on Ahiahia and his dog to safeguard him against the same enemies who killed his parents.

When those enemies come for Ahiahia, he must use his protection chant, skills and agility to survive.

The graphic novel was illustrated by Nate Wells, an American illustrator and designer living in Texas who works in comics, film, music, posters, sequential and concept art.

Levi Illuitok was born on the land near Kugaaruk, growing up he and his family travelled by land and did not stay in one place too long. He also teaches traditional knowledge.

Ahiahia the Orphan is set to be available on August 2 and will be at hand to purchase through Inhabit Media.