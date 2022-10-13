Beaton Mackenzie says he plans to communicate with businesses to improve the downtown area. He also revisits a policy — sending inmates back to their home communities after they’re released from incarceration — that he supported in a previous election.

Could you please introduce yourself for anyone who may not know who you are?

“I arrived in Yellowknife in 1980. I was only going to be here for two weeks, and that was 42 years ago,” Mackenzie said, laughing. “I started my teaching career at Sir John Franklin High School. I have five children, one of them has become a teacher and all my children have gone into post-secondary in different fields. I’ve been retired for about two years, but I’m still working and contributing to the community.”

What do you hope to change if you’re elected?

“We’re coming into recession. It’s been happening for a while. With the budgets that have been passed, what the public and residents are seeing is a nine per cent hit to their (housing expenses)… With the things happening for economics, for inflation, and the cost of living, I want to see if we can live within our means till we get through this. This has happened before in Yellowknife. The people have pulled together and we did get through it.”

What are some of your must haves?

“First is looking at the budget to see what the people need to operate within our fiscal restraints. Once we meet that or have a surplus set aside, down the road we could cut back on some of our taxes. The second item is the culture downtown, (particularly) for people that are on the streets.

“We have to work together to make it better and ask (downtown businesses), ‘Why are you here? What would you like to see changed? What would make you proud to be a Yellowknifer when walking down the street?’”

Is sending inmates from outside of Yellowknife back to their home communities once they’re released from prison still a policy you support?

“You know, I threw that out to rock things. When you throw something (like that) out, it shakes things up. I knew (saying that) would cost me the election, but there was a point.” Mackenzie said.

Are there any other comments you would like to add?

“(When voting,) choose the people that you think are going to work for you, (and who you think will make) a good team.”