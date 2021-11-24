The Royal Canadian Armed Forces reverse osmosis machine set up at the Sylvia Grinnell River has been knocked out, according to Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell on Nov. 24, due to high winds damaging the tent housing the machine.

As a result the City of Iqaluit has extended its bottled water distribution hours at the AWG Parking Lot (back door), Apex’s Abe Okpik Hall and the Elders Qammaq until 8 p.m.

Bell stated on social media he has also asked the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services to help out with some additional staff for water distribution.

The City is also still looking for additional staff for water distribution.

“Please come work for us to help your fellow citizens and make money at the same time,” Bell wrote.