Richard Edjericon was sworn in as the newest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Northwest Territories on Monday.

Just after 11:30 on Feb. 21, Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom issued the member-elect for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh his three oaths: The Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance, and Oath of Loyalty.

Edjericon then signed these oaths while a crowd of dozens looked on from the gallery. The signing was followed by a round of applause.

Following the signing, Edjericon took a few moments to shake hands with his new colleagues, and even shared a hug with Premier Caroline Cochrane.

The ceremony was followed by a lunch reception that featured traditional hand games.

Edjericon, a former Dettah chief and president of the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Review Board, won his seat with just over half the votes in the Feb. 8 by-election. Former MLA Steve Norn, who placed third in the election, was removed from office in November after an independent investigation found he had violated the Assembly’s code of conduct.

Edjericon will participate in his first sitting of the Legislative Assembly later this afternoon.