Rio Tinto is now offering 18 paid weeks for all new parents and carers, the mining giant announced March 10.

This new benefit will allow employees who become a parent, including by adoption or surrogacy, 18 weeks paid paternal leave within two years of birth of adoption.

The new standards come into effect on June 13.

If both parents are employees of Rio Tinto, they may take paid parental leave at the same time or when it best suits the family.

Additionally, employees can take up to 52 weeks of unpaid paternal leave with 100 per cent pension contributions.

The benefits are intended to helpbridge the gender gap and ensure their employees are set up for retirement, the company said in a press release.

“Every parenting situation is different, and these changes are designed to provide greater flexibility to our employees to meet their families’ needs, regardless of gender or parental situation, as well as improving employee and family well-being,” Rio Tinto chief people officer, James Martin, said.

