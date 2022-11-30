The RCMP responded to a panic alarm from a business on 50 Street Tuesday and a plain-clothes officer drew his gun in the course of apprehending a robbery suspect after a back alley chase.

A 32-year-old man from Yellowknife remains in police custody and faces multiple pending charges, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been in the area and has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.