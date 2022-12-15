Robert Greenley was elected president of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association with 323 votes on Dec. 12.

David Akoak was the next closest contestant, at 174 votes.

Greenley was chairperson of the Ekaluktutiak Hunters and Trappers Organization for eight years, where he was known for initiatives such as creating a new office building for the organization and programs of social protection and shoreline erosion monitoring.

For the position of vice-president of social and cultural development, Raymond Quqshuun garnered 456 votes, in comparison to 337 votes for Bob Aknavigak.

Two communities elected new KIA board members. In Kugluktuk, Randy Hinanik was successful with 72 votes. In Kugaaruk, Tars Angutingunirk is the new board member with 44 votes.