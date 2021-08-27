The current treasurer for the YK Artists Co-Operative, Roland Laufer, is named the NWT Green Party candidate on Aug. 26.

The candidate hails from Yellowknife, is the treasurer of the Yellowknife Artist’s Co-operative and uses the pronouns ze, hir and hirs.

The Green party says Laufer is focused to find ways to solve the ongoing environmental crisis, immediately.

Ze says ze has a goal to reduce hirs carbon footprint by 65 per cent so lives off-the-grid, uses public transit and cycles.

The 2021 federal election will take place on Sept. 20.

Laufer is running against three other candidates in the NWT: Lea Mollison for the Conservatives, Michael McLeod for the Liberals and Kelvin Kotchilea for the NDP.