Yellowknife RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on the highway near the golf course on Sunday afternoon but the driver allegedly fled into nearby bushes.

Police officers arrived at 3:44 p.m. and found a passenger still in the vehicle. That individual suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Cpl. Matt Halstead, who oversees media relations for RCMP NT.

A police dog and its handler were dispatched to the scene and tracked the driver in the bush. The suspect was located and arrested.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police suspect that alcohol was a factor.

Charges were pending as of Monday afternoon.