Power in Kugaaruk will alternate between the two distribution lines every two hours because of issues with the power generation system, Qulliq Energy Corporation stated late Tuesday afternoon.

QEC is asking residents for cooperation to conserve power while repair work is ongoing.

“Rotating power outages will continue until further notice,” the power corporation stated. “QEC would like to thank the residents for their understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The overnight low in Kugaaruk tonight is forecast to be -13 C with a -17 windchill. Wednesday night’s windchill is predicted to reach -33 C, according to Environment Canada.

One of QEC’s objectives for 2021-22 is to start replacement of G1 generator set in Kugaaruk, and to connect the emergency generating unit, as identified in the corporate plan.