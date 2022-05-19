It’s been over a decade since the British monarch touched Northern soil.

Today, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in Yellowknife, and it has divided local opinion.

“Their visit is an insult to the victims of residential schools. They think they deserve a second chance, to ‘reconcile’, but they just need to pay, in whatever form, and leave forever,” Andrew Speakman, 26, told Yellowknifer. “Any other desire of theirs to stay is steeped in imperialism.”

Stenvne Thomas, 54, said that while it is poor timing coming off the back of the floods, the royals are no differnt from other dignitiagires.

“Let’s face: Canada has close historical ties to Great Britain and the British monarchy; however, like any other country we have diplomatic relations with we may not agree with their governmental policies past, current, or future, but in general we have like views in support of democratic societies,” he said, adding.

“These representatives can no more affect the tragic decisions of the governments of the pas than I can.”

Debbie Young, 65, is excited for the visit, sharing, “I for one will be with the probably once in a lifetime event with the Royals. My Mum was born in Scotland and I lived there for 11 years and my sisters and families still live there.

The Royal Family have always been part of who I am and to have them visit Yellowknife is awesome to me.”

