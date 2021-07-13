A boil water advisory in Sachs Harbour has been lifted as of July 12, the NWT’s chief environmental health officer announced.

Drinking the water may resume without boiling it first.

The advisory was due to higher than normal turbidity levels, which results in muddy or cloudy water.

No illnesses associated with drinking the water have been reported within the community.

Both the Hamlet of Sachs Harbour and the chief environmental health officer have observed acceptable levels from the water plant, with all issues corrected.