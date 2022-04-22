Everyone in Sachs Harbour is free to resume drinking tap water after the Chief Environmental Health Officer rescinded the Do not Consume Advisory for Sachs Harbour on April 22.

Testing of affected buildings and residences has been completed, with all samples taken from the community April 11.

Noting the source was found, the affected buildings plumbing had been completed and the affected buildings passed tests to determine if the fuel contamination was still there.

GNWT spokesperson Jeremy Bird told Inuvik Drum the cause of the fuel contamination was human error. This resulted in contaminated water being included delivered in the water truck deliveries.

The OCEHO had previously announced April 20 that drinking water was safe at six locations. Those were the Sachs Harbour Health Centre, the RCMP Detachment, the Residence of Ryan and Chelsea Lucas, the Ajgaliaq Recreational Complex, the Sachs Harbour Community Corporation building and the NWT Housing office.

Individuals who still smell fuel coming from the water taps in their homes are recommended to flush sink drains with soap and water. If the odour persists, contact the hamlet office.

An information file on gasoline in drinking water can be found here.