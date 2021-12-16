The NWT Workers Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) has filed nine charges relating to a worker who drowned at a site 44 km north of Fort Simpson on Dec. 8, 2020.

The various counts filed against Nogha Enterprises Ltd. and a general foreman earlier this month allege violations of the Safety Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

The allegations include failure to have a functional occupational health and safety program in place, ensuring competent workers only are operating machinery and ensuring that work was supervised in its entirety, among other alleged violations.

The deceased worker, who was unnamed, was using a excavator to dig a pit at a gravel quarry when the individual drowned after the sidewall of the water-filled gravel pit collapsed, according to information by Maggie Collins, communications manager of the WSCC.

A first court appearance relating to this case is scheduled for March 16 in Fort Simpson.