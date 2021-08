The Sahtu cluster has grown to 70 active cases of COVID-19.

There are now 44 cases in Fort Good Hope, Yellowknife is now at 12 active cases, Colville Lake and Norman Wells are both at five, Délı̨nę is at three, and Invuik remains at one for a total of 70.

The other four cases in the NWT are unrelated to Sahtu with two in Yellowknife, and one each in Norman Wells and Hay River.

The exposure locations for Yellowknife have been updated with “all taxi companies” now being listed.