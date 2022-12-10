The Salvation Army is still in need of toys and people willing to volunteer for fundraising kettle drive shifts.

With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, the charitable organization is still short of toys for every age group — 0-13.

“We want to be sure that every family that has come to us for help this Christmas has gifts for their kids under the tree,” says Salvation Army officer Lt. Jason Brinson. “This is about making Christmas happen for those kids, so if you can, please bring a new toy to the Northwestel Toy Drive, or drop it off here at The Salvation Army.”

Currently, kettle donations only stand at about 44 per cent of the goal. All of that money will stay in Yellowknife to keep programs running throughout the year.

The Salvation Army started out as an international Christian organization that began work in Canada in 1882. It has become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

In its Yellowknife facilities, the organization houses several services to assist in serving city residents and those from elsewhere in the NWT, offering a food bank, ministerial, mental health and addictions programs, among others.

The Salvation Army encourages people who have any spare hours to volunteer for a kettle shift, or donate a toy, or just willing to help in whatever way they can to contact the organization at 920-HOPE.