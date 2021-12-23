Despite The Salvation Army’s charitable work leading into the holiday season, it appears the organization will fall short of its Kettle Program goal of $45,000.

The organization was running about $8,500 below that objective as of Thursday with the fundraising campaign due to conclude at the end of the day Friday.

Jason Brinson, executive director of The Salvation Army, said the state of the economy could be to blame for the smaller-than-usual total, but he remains “ever grateful” for the contributions made.

Hoping to raise last-minute awareness, the organization created posts on The Salvation Army’s Facebook page bringing further attention to the Kettle Program.

Other programs, such as food hampers and the toy shop, fared better this year. The Salvation Army was able to provide toys for more than 300children in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

“We can’t always do that, but we were able to actually send some officially to Behchokǫ̀ this year,” said Brinson.

As well, The Salvation Army received contributions from other organizations during the holiday season to support specific Salvation Army products, such as $500 from Acasta HeliFlight Inc., who provided money for Bailey House, a men’s transitional housing project.