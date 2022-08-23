Sandra MacKenzie is the new president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce as of Aug. 23.

MacKenzie succeeds Rob Warburton, who has “taken a leave of absence from the board after serving as president for the past eleven months,” according to the Chamber.

“Sandra’s leadership on myriad not-for-profit boards, her knowledge of the Yellowknife business community, and experience practising law in the North for over a decade will strengthen the Yellowknife Chamber’s governance, advocacy work and support our goal of empowering the Yellowknife business community and promoting opportunities for Yellowknife’s growth – both in population and prosperity,” said Melissa Syer, the chamber’s executive director.

MacKenzie practises in areas such as labour and employment law. She also acts as an advocate for governments, private companies and administrative boards in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Working with clients in both unionized and non-unionized environments, MacKenzie provides advice on wrongful dismissal, employment standards, occupational health and safety, among other items.

She’s a member of the bars of Ontario (2008), Northwest Territories (2011) and Nunavut (2012). As well, she’s a member of the workplace harassment and violence prevention regulations roster of investigators; she serves on the executive committee of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories is a member of the Canadian Association of Counsel for Employers (CACE).

Until recently, she served as chair of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

“I am thrilled to be taking over from Rob and building on his successes. The past three years have been challenging for businesses in Yellowknife, including for the chamber,” MacKenzie stated. “But the pandemic did help to crystalize how important advocacy organizations are and how important it is to ensure the business community has a seat at the table when governments make decisions that affect the livelihoods of our members. In addition to growing our advocacy, the chamber is thrilled to be back to serving our members with the annual Spring Trade Show, networking events and coming up on Oct. 21, we will be hosting our Business Awards Gala – truly one of the highlights in the chamber’s calendar. I look forward to connecting with our membership as we work to strengthen our business community.”