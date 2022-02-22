The Qikiqtait Steering Committee, formed in Sanikiluaq to work on the Qikiqtait protected area, announced on Feb. 21 that it will be receiving funding from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) through the Arctic Eider Society and the Sanikiluaq Hunters and Trappers Association for its Qikiqtait Nautsituqtitt programs.

Programming will include sewing, eidering parkas, harpoon and qamutik-making, youth training as well as support for Elders and hunters in various ways. Programs will be taking place throughout the year with more details to be provided closer to the date of the programming.

“We are committed to a fair, transparent and inclusive approach and to ensuring we move forward with increased opportunities to meet with the community as Covid-restrictions allow,” stated the Qikiqtait Steering Committee on social media.