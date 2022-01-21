Schools in Sanikiluaq will be limited to 50 per cent capacity when classes resume on Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced on Friday afternoon.

“Due to the number of individuals with Covid-19 infections in Sanikiluaq, I am restricting school capacity to 50 per cent,” said Patterson. “The restriction will reduce the risk of transmission to students and staff, while keeping schools open safely.”

Education Minister Pam Gross added, “All schools in Nunavut have prepared cohort plans based on the Department ofEducation’s health and safety guidelines, in case they need to move to 50 per cent student capacity. Sanikiluaq schools will be implementing their cohort plans effective Monday, Jan. 24. School staff will contact students and their families to provide further information about cohorts and schedules.”

Daycares remain open at full capacity, however.

The Government of Nunavut is planning its next public Covid-19 update for Tuesday at 11 a.m.