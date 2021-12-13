Residents lined up on Woodland Drive to try to catch the eye of Saint Nick and festive floats from the community, Dec. 10.

The municipality hosted the event shortly after suppertime and opened the Christmas season with the lighting of the Mayor’s Tree at Bob McMeekin Chamber Park.

Some of the highlights of the parade this year included members of town council and staff bearing the cold weather and greeting residents along the main street, a lit minibus from Setsi’e Frederick Daycare and municipal vehicles.

Michele Stephens with her grand-daughter Paisley Fraser, 10 watch the parade with dog Quincy Jonathan on Woodland Avenue, Dec. 10. Several lit up town vehicles and other organizations drove through to make the season bright in downtown Hay River for the annual Santa Claus Parade. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Dominic Froese, seven, Brody Froese, 11, and Byron O’Brien, 11 wait for Santa during the Town of Hay River’s annual parade in front of the Hay River Recreation Centre, Dec. 10. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Santa Claus and the Safety Dog passed through downtown Hay River in the Fire Department’s float to round out the Christmas spectacle on Dec. 10. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

A Setsi’e Frederick Daycare minibus wrapped in Christmas lights was one of the bright highlights of the Town of Hay River’s Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 10. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Town of Hay River Coun. Karen Wall, Deputy Mayor Keith Dohey, council administrator Stacey Barnes, and Coun. Emily Chambers were on foot during the parade greeting onlookers in celebratory fashion. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo