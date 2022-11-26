Hay River was rocked by an explosion on Saturday morning

In a press release issued by the town of Hay River on Saturday afternoon, the explosion happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a property on Beaver Crescent with the impact being felt all over the town boundaries. The Hay River Fire Department and emergency personnel were on scene within minutes of the blast to provide assistance.

Firefighters were able to stop a fire on one property from spreading and residents on the street were evacuated as emergency personnel worked at the scene. That order has since been lifted.

Propane and power services to the property in question have been disconnected, according to the release, with utility providers finding no major risks during a hazard assessment. It’s believed that power is available to surrounding residents, but they’re being urged to be careful as crews and property owners clean up debris.

There is damage to several homes in the area, including broken windows. The town is telling those who have damage to their homes to contact their insurance provider. Norland Insurance opened its office early Saturday afternoon to help affected residents make a claim.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is leading the investigation and the town stated that any further information on the incident will be coming from there.