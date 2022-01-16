Hay River RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Hay River, but few other details are being released.

According to a news release from police on Sunday, officers responded to the report of the deceased man in the South Slave town at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Neither the exact location, name of the individual, nor what made the incident suspicious, were provided by police.

“The investigation is underway, the public is not at risk, and more information will be provided at a later time,” reads the statement from the Northwest Territories media relations.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111, if an emergency, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.”

RCMP have yet to respond to requests from Hay River Hub for further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.