Curtis Taylor is still missing.

Inuvik RCMP put out a second call for anyone who has information on him to come forward.

Taylor, 37, was last seen Sept. 3 at roughly 11:30 p.m. He was leaving the Inuvik Regional Hospital and was expected to return. RCMP say he hasn’t been heard from since and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police have been searching for two days, including use of a police dog to scour the area and outbuildings near the hospital.

Residents are asked to check around their properties and sheds for any signs of him.

Taylor is described as 5’11”, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans. He is also reported to have a cut on his forehead.

Anyone who has information about Curtis Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com . In the event of an emergency call, 911.